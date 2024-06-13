Assam: Three Minor Girls Missing in Jamugurihat, Families Fear Trafficking

JAMUGURIHAT: Sensation prevailed in and around Jamugurihat when the news of three minor girls missing reached among the locals. According to information, three minor girls respectively Ashma Khatun (14), Maina Khatun (14) and Sarufa Khatun (15) residents of Bharali Chapori in the western part of Jamugurihat went missing since June 5. According to the family sources, the three girls went out from their houses in the evening of June 5 and didn’t return to their respective homes since then. The source further revealed that the costume of one girl was recovered from the bank of nearby pond.

The family members tried their level best to trace the whereabouts of the missing girls. But they got no clue in this regard. Finally, all the three families had lodged an FIR at Jamuguri PS on Tuesday.

The family members expressed their doubts that the girls may be trapped by women traffickers. The family members demanded speedy action from the end of police administration. The conscious people have expressed their great concern over the incident.

