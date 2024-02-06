3 persons held with illegal alcohol in Kamakhya Railway Station in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Carrying out an operation in the Kamakhya Railway Station in Guwahati, the Railway Protection Force Post Kamakhya received a total number of 222 bottles of Officers Choice Whisky. The contraband was being moved in a total of 4 bags and three persons had the items in their possession. The operation was led by the inspector, Railway Protection Force Post Kamakhya station staff of the force took part in the same.

Upon interrogation, the three persons revealed their identities as Sanjay Kumar of Samastipur in Bihar, Katiman Paswan and Saligram of Patna in Bihar. They were handed over to the Superintendent of Excise for further necessary action. The value of the recovered contraband is said to be around Rs 45,558.

