3 posthumous accolades to Zubeen Garg at Filmfare Awards Assamese 2026

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg was posthumously honoured with three prestigious accolades at the Filmfare Awards Assamese, marking an emotional moment of recognition for his immense contribution to Indian music and cinema.

Zubeen Garg received the Best Playback Singer (Male) award, the Lifetime Achievement Award, and a Special Honour for his work in the film Roi Roi Binale. The organizers held the awards ceremony in association with the Jeevan Ram Mungi Devi Goenka Public Charitable Trust.

His wife, Garima Saikia Garg, received the awards on his behalf and represented the family at the ceremony.

The honours celebrated Zubeen Garg’s decades-long artistic journey, during which he left an indelible mark on Assamese music and cinema while also making a significant impact on the broader Indian entertainment industry. The Lifetime Achievement Award recognized his lifelong dedication to music, while the playback singing honour and special film award underscored his continued excellence and relevance in his final works.

Tributes poured in from across the music and film fraternity, with many describing the recognition as a fitting tribute to an artiste whose voice and creativity transcended generations.

The posthumous honours at the Filmfare Awards Assamese 2026 reaffirmed Zubeen Garg’s enduring legacy as one of Assam’s most iconic cultural figures, whose influence continues to inspire musicians and audiences alike.

