Zubeen Garg case: Government to request CJ for fast-track court

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Cabinet today decided to request the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court to constitute a fast-track or an exclusive court so as to speed up the trial in the Zubeen Garg case.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the government believed that the case would go in the direction it has under the present court. Four months have elapsed, but the judge has not given bail to any of the accused. “Getting bail is the rule, but denying bail is exceptional. If the judge thinks that the case is exceptional, he may deny bail. The judge has taken Zubeen’s case as exceptional and hence has denied bail to the accused,” he said.

The Chief Minister said, “The cabinet has decided to request the Chief Justice to form a fast-track court or an exclusive court since Zubeen Garg’s family members demanded so. We’ll submit the Cabinet decision to the Chief Justice, and he will issue guidelines. The government will extend all logistic support.”

