3 sentenced to 20 years rigorous imprisonment for sexual abuse of minor in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a significant verdict, the Additional Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge, POCSO Act and Section 376-D of IPC, Kamrup (M) has convicted three accused, Pappa Ali Khan, Bittu Saha, and Bikky Sarkar, for sexually abusing a minor girl. The court sentenced them to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1,00,000, which will be given to the victim as compensation. The case dates back to January 14–15, 2024, when the accused allegedly abused the minor girl in a rented room in Lalganesh. The FIR was registered on January 17, 2024, at the All Women PS, Panbazar, and the accused were arrested. After a thorough investigation, the charge sheet was filed on April 12, 2024. The Woman Sub-Inspector, Barasha Buragohain, of All Women PS meticulously carried out the investigation, leading to the succaessful conviction of the accused.

Also Read: 57-year-old man arrested for ‘sexual abuse’ of minor in Guwahati city (sentinelassam.com)