57-year-old man arrested for ‘sexual abuse’ of minor in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A 57-year-old man accused of sexually abusing a minor girl was apprehended by the police on Friday night. The accused was identified as Aftar Ali, alias Silchariya, and was arrested by Bhagaduttapur Police from the Journalist Colony locality of Kahilipara in Guwahati.

Bhagaduttapur Police have arrested the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) for sexual abuse of a 10-year-old girl.

The incident had reportedly taken place amid Holi celebrations in March this year. Inamul Ali, accompanied by his friends Raju Ali and Mandal Ali, was accused of picking up three girls from Bhagaduttapur in the Kahilipara locality under the guise of celebrating Holi. The three girls were drugged, and the victim was abandoned in a critical condition in Kahilpara after they had rapped her.

Also Read: Guwahati Man Gets 7 Years Imprisonment for Sexually Abusing Minor (sentinelassam.com)