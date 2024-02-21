30,269 Yaba tablets recovered at Kamakhya Railway Station

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Carrying out a check in the 14037 Down Sampak Kranti Express, Government Railway Police personnel recovered a sizeable consignment of Yaba tablets at the Kamakhya Railway Station.

The operation was carried out at 5.45 a.m. on Tuesday, when the train was at Platform 3 of the station. The consignment consisted of a total of 16 bundles holding a total of 152 packets with 30,269 tablets recovered from the M4 coach of the train. The suspected Yaba tablets were recovered from the possession of Hakim Mandal (26) and Eyaran Bibi (25s) of Jhaukuti under the Tofanganj Police Station in Koch-Bihar.

