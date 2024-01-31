Assam: Cachar police seized huge quantity of heroine and Yaba tablets worth Rs 8 crore

Silchar: Cachar police had made yet another successful drive against inter-state drugs racket as they seized huge quantity of heroine and Yaba tablets. Two drug peddlers had also been arrested. Additional Police Super Subrata Sen informed the media persons here on Tuesday that based on a secret input they had launched a raid in Dholai and apprehended two persons who were identified as Babul Uddin Laskar and Shahrul Alom Laskar. 50 soap cases containing 1.531 kgs of heroin and 460 grams of Yaba tablets were recovered from them. The arrested persons had confessed that they had procured the consignment from Aizwal. Sen said, price of these smuggled items in the black market would not be less than Rs 8 crores.

