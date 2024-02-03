3rd Phase of Gunotsav 2024 will be held from February 5 to 8

Guwahati: After the successful completion of the first and second phases of Gunotsav, the 3rd phase will be held from February 5 to 8, 2024, in 10 districts, namely Bongaigaon, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Cachar, Nalbari, Morigaon, Dima Hasao, Majuli, and West Karbi Anglong.

Self-evaluation will be on February 5, 2024, and external evaluation will be from February 6 to February 8, 2024. A total of 11933 schools (Government/Provincialised schools, Adarsha Vidyalayas, Tea Garden Model schools, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Avasiya Vidyalayas and Tea Garden Management schools) and 10,92,360 students from classes I to IX will be covered in the 3rd Phase of Gunotsav 2024. A total of 4962 external evaluators will participate in the third phase of the evaluation.

It can be noted that the first phase took place in 12 districts from January 3 to 6, 2024, where 15,04,939 students from classes 1 to 9 of 16,793 schools participated. The second phase took place from January 9-12 in 13 districts, where 13,08,823 students from 14676 schools participated.

Also Read: Dighloti Dighol Paat’’s ‘Dighloti Dighol Paat’ launched at Gauhati Press Club

Also Watch: