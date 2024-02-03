Dighloti Dighol Paat’’s ‘Dighloti Dighol Paat’ launched at Gauhati Press Club

GUWAHATI: Noted actress Chetana Das launched Abhishruti Bezbaruah’s ‘Dighloti Dighol Paat’, at Gauhati Press Club on Friday. The esteemed guests at the function were Diganta Bharati and Samujjal Kashyap. Actress Das was the chief guest.

Assamese Folk Fusion Bihu 2024, as the name suggests, is a traditional Assamese Bihu naam adapted into a Bihu song with the tunes and feels of the Tiwa community. After delivering roaring hits such as ‘Roi Roi Roti, Kerumoni Thuriya, Tok Dekhi Mor Gaa, and Kordoi Sokola’, Abhishruti is back with her latest big song of the year, which her listeners also wait for, the Bihu!

Abhishruti is known for fusing local natural sounds and local native instruments with electronic sounds in creating her folk fusion genre, which makes her Bihu’s stand apart. This time, Abhishruti delves into the Rabha community in search of their native instruments and finds indigineous-sounding instruments such as the “Nol Kara or Kara Nol,” which is a five-foot-long wind instrument that looks similar to the African dijreedoo; the “Gugumela,” a small round instrument made of clay that essentially plays three notes; the “Badung Dunga,” the “Badung Dukpa,” and the “Jaap Kara.” ‘Dighloti dighol paat’ begins with the sound of ‘Nol Kara and Badung Dunga’, which one can see in the music video.

‘Dighloti Dighol Paat’ has been composed by legendary lyricist and songwriter Diganta Bharati, music by Poran Borkotoky, and Mix & Master by yet another legendary songwriter and musician, Ibson Lal Baruah. The music video was directed by National Award winner Samujjal Kashyap. It has been mentioned here that a traditional Bihu Jaatnaam has been used in this song (“o moina ko kho oi”), which has been passed onto Abhishruti by renowned Bihu Samrat Shri Amarendra Gogoi. She considers this one of her blessings from him.

Abhishruti’s music video features Bulu-famed director-actor Himangshu Prasad Das, queer rights activist Rituparna, Bihurani Moni Kanchan Konwar, popular actor Anabil Mahanta, and Abhishruti. This foot-tapping Bihu song revolves around the festivities of Rongali Bihu, highlighting the rituals and the day of Goru Bihu, which is celebrated on the 14th of April and also ushers in the Bohag month.

Abhishruti believes in and strongly stands for inclusivity. “Music in Sign Language” is an initiative by Abhishruti where all her songs are interpreted in Indian Sign Language for the hearing impaired community. This music video also features deaf talent “Miss Deaf India 2016” Anjala Lahon, who interprets the song for the hearing impaired community. Abhishruti’s live shows also feature deaf talent, and she performed live with her in the last Bihu season, receiving a lot of praise and applause. This series already has three songs released, namely ‘Roi Roi Roti, Esaati Botaah, and Aaj Jaane ki Zid Na Karo, making ‘Dighloti Dighol Paat’ the fourth song in the series.

Abhishruti’s latest releases have been “Jhumur,” which highlights the culture of the tea tribe community and also celebrates 200 years of Assam tea. The music video features Aimee Baruah and Kamal Lochan. Abhishruti is also working on an abum titled “Biya Naam,” where she is trying to archive all traditional wedding folk songs. The first song of that album, titled “Juron Naam,” was released on January 19, 2024. All of her music is available on YouTube and on all audio streaming platforms.

