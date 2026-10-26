4 held with 3 stolen mobile phones near West Cabin of Guwahati railway station

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel apprehended four alleged mobile phone thieves and recovered five stolen handsets worth around Rs 80,000 from them near the West Cabin of Guwahati railway station.

According to the RPF, officers and staff of the Crime Prevention and Detection Squad (CPDS) and RPF apprehended the four during an operation. During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to stealing the phones from railway passengers at the station.

The recovered phones comprised two Vivo handsets and one each from Poco, Oppo and Tecno Camon.

The accused were identified as Maina Gohai, 20, of Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh; Partha Pratim Rajkhowa, 26, of Golaghat district; Meridul Islam, 33, of Dhubri district; and Md Jun, 26, of Nagaon district.

A background check through the Integrated Criminal Justice System (ICJS) portal revealed previous case records against Rajkhowa and Jun. Rajkhowa was linked to cases registered at Golaghat Police Station in 2023 and Dergaon Police Station in 2025, while Jun was linked to a case registered at Batadrava Police Station in Nagaon district in March 2026.

The accused and the recovered phones were handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Guwahati for further legal action. The GRP registered a case numbered 223/2026 under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).