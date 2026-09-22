RPF nabs mobile theft suspect at Guwahati railway station, recovers three stolen phones

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) apprehended a 32-year-old man at Guwahati Railway Station on Sunday and recovered three mobile phones from his possession.

RPF personnel from the CPDS/RPF/GHY apprehended Rajesh Das at Platform No. 2 on the Kamakhya side of the station. During a search, they recovered three Android phones of Vivo and Oppo brands, collectively valued at around Rs 45,000.

During interrogation, Das reportedly confessed to stealing the three phones from passengers at Guwahati Railway Station.

Das, a resident of West Tripura, was subsequently handed over to the Officer-in-Charge of the Government Railway Police (GRP), Guwahati, along with the recovered phones for further legal action.

GRP/Guwahati registered a case under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with the incident.

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