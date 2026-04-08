42,000 Security Personnel March Across Assam in State-Wide Pre-Election Confidence Drive

In one of the largest pre-election security demonstrations in recent memory, around 42,000 security personnel conducted a synchronised march across every police station jurisdiction in Assam on Monday — a coordinated confidence-building exercise designed to send a clear message to voters ahead of the April 9 Assembly elections.

The operation brought together Assam Police and five central armed forces under a unified command for the exercise, reflecting the scale of the security apparatus being deployed ahead of polling day.

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