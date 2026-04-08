42,000 Security Personnel March Across Assam in State-Wide Pre-Election Confidence Drive

In one of the largest pre-election security demonstrations in recent memory, around 42,000 security personnel conducted a synchronised march across every police station jurisdiction in Assam on Monday — a coordinated confidence-building exercise designed to send a clear message to voters ahead of the April 9 Assembly elections.
The operation brought together Assam Police and five central armed forces under a unified command for the exercise, reflecting the scale of the security apparatus being deployed ahead of polling day.
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The march saw Assam Police join hands with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), along with armed police contingents from multiple other states.
Senior officers led the march at various locations across the state, including Inspector Generals, Deputy Inspectors General, Deputy Commissioners, Senior Superintendents of Police, and officers from the central armed police forces.
The exercise was designed to have geographic reach as much as symbolic impact. By covering areas under every police station across Assam simultaneously, authorities aimed to ensure that the confidence-building message reached voters in urban centres and remote areas alike.
Officials stated that the initiative carried a unified purpose — to reassure voters that their safety would be guaranteed on polling day, and to encourage record voter turnout across all constituencies.
The march forms part of a broader set of pre-poll security measures being implemented by the state and central governments to ensure that the Assam Assembly elections are conducted freely, fairly, and without intimidation.