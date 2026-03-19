469 Grams of Suspected Heroin Seized From Rajdhani Express at Guwahati

Two passengers travelling on the New Delhi Rajdhani Express were arrested at Guwahati Railway Station on Wednesday morning after the Government Railway Police (GRP) recovered 469 grams of suspected heroin from their possession.

The interception took place at around 6:10 am during routine checking at the station.

Also Read: Heroin Worth ₹9.72 Crore Seized in Assam’s Cachar; One Held in Joint Operation