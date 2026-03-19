469 Grams of Suspected Heroin Seized From Rajdhani Express at Guwahati

Two passengers travelling on the New Delhi Rajdhani Express were arrested at Guwahati Railway Station on Wednesday morning after the Government Railway Police (GRP) recovered 469 grams of suspected heroin from their possession.
The interception took place at around 6:10 am during routine checking at the station.
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The accused have been identified as Shashibushan Kumar, 29, and Akilesh Kumar Chourasiya, 38, both residents of Vaishali district in Bihar.
During the search, GRP officials recovered 40 packets of a substance suspected to be brown sugar — a street name for low-grade heroin — from the two men.
The seized narcotics were taken into custody as part of the ongoing investigation.
Police have initiated legal proceedings against both accused under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
Authorities confirmed that further investigation into the case is underway, including efforts to trace the source and intended destination of the contraband.