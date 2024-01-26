4th North East Foodtech begins at Maniram Dewan Trade Centre in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The 4th edition of North East Foodtech was inaugurated at the Maniram Dewan Trade Centre on Thursday afternoon. The four-day exhibition started on January 25 and will end on January 28, 2024.

Speaking on the occasion, the dignitaries stressed the importance of having a premier B2B exhibition in the region and congratulated the organizers for setting up such a learning and sharing platform for the people involved in bakery, hotel, and food technology in the northeast. Adding to that, North East Foodtech is probably the best thing that has happened for the hotel industry and the budding entrepreneurs of the state in recent days, as it will establish direct contact between the manufacturers and the end users in the hospitality and food processing sectors.

Around 90 companies have displayed the product range, starting from food-making modern machinery, packaging technology, food safety and hygiene packaging materials, bakery and confectionery equipment, food and beverage processing equipment, food display systems, commercial refrigeration and kitchen equipment, cold rooms, food additives, ingredients, flavour and fat, F&B display equipment, food industry IT solutions, bakery and hospitality industry accessories, and many more.

The organiser of the event has come up with an innovative effort to uplift the bakeries. The one-day bakery conclave has been slated for January 27, 2024, at the venue. Bakery consultants from all over India will update them on the idea of running a bakery business in the current days. Some home bakers and small bakeries in the region will get free consulting from the experts at the conclave.

More than 5,000 business visitors from the region are expected to turn up during the four-day exhibition. Kolkata Foodtech, in collaboration with the Hotel & Restaurant Association of Assam and the All Assam Restaurant Association, is organising this exposition.