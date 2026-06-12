5-day GST raid on Datamation Services yields Rs 55 lakh in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A five-day search operation conducted by the GST Intelligence and Enforcement Unit, Assam, at Datamation Services in Guwahati resulted in the on-the-spot recovery of Rs 55 lakh towards tax and penalty.

The enforcement exercise continued for five consecutive days, during which investigators scrutinised the business records and documents of the establishment. During the verification process, the team detected several discrepancies which, according to officials, indicated instances of tax evasion.

Authorities said some of the irregularities identified during the operation would be examined further during the adjudication proceedings. The investigation also brought several other business entities under the scanner of the GST Department.

Officials said the department was focusing on possible tax evasion in the electronics sector, particularly in the trade of mobile phones and related accessories. They indicated that substantial revenue leakages were suspected in the segment.

The Assam GST Department stated that similar enforcement drives would continue in the coming days as part of efforts to identify and curb tax evasion across the sector.

Also Read: Guwahati Infrastructure Firm Director Mukesh Jalan Held for Alleged Rs 13-Crore GST Evasion