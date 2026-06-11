5 detained as residents protest alleged immoral activities in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Tension prevailed in Guwahati’s Hatigaon locality late Tuesday night after residents alleged that immoral activities were being carried out from a house on Lakhimi Path.

According to local residents, the house, allegedly owned by one Tarani Nath, had been witnessing frequent visits by several young men and women, leading to growing suspicion among people living in the area. Residents claimed that the premises had become a hub for various unlawful activities, including the consumption of drugs.

The situation reportedly escalated after a local resident was allegedly assaulted by a youth staying in the house on Tuesday night. The incident triggered anger among residents, prompting a large number of people to gather outside the residence and stage a protest demanding immediate action against those occupying the house.

As tensions mounted, personnel from Hatigaon Police Station and Dispur Police Station rushed to the spot and intervened to prevent any untoward incident. The police subsequently brought the situation under control.

During the operation, police detained two men and three young women from the house for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.

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