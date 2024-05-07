500 ml Rail Neer water to be provided in Vande Bharat trains

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) in line with Indian Railways (IR) has decided to provide 500 ml Rail Neer Packaged Drinking Water (PWD) bottles across all Vande Bharat trains for the passengers. This step has been adopted towards minimizing the wastage of precious drinking water at trains and in view of the ongoing summer season. Amid growing concerns about preserving natural resources like drinking water, Railways has taken this significant step towards passenger convenience and environmental sustainability.

As per the initiative, each passenger across all Vande Bharat trains will be served with a 500ml water bottle. In addition, an extra 500 ml bottle of water will also be provided to the passengers on demand without taking any extra charges if needed. Most passengers who have book tickets in Vande Bharat trains normally travel for short distances. So, 500 ml water bottles are mostly adequate and more convenient for the passengers during their short journey time. Thus railways have decided to introduce 500 ml bottles after considering many factors that will be beneficial for both passengers and the environment.

The 1st Vande Bharat train was introduced in the country in 2019. During the journey, excellent views and spacious luggage racks are some of the amazing facilities that the passengers enjoy in Vande Bharat trains. The step to introduce 500 ml of Packaged Drinking Water bottles will be an added journey convenience for its passengers for both Northeast states and rest of the nation, stated a press release.

