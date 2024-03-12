New Delhi: PM Modi Flags Off 10 New Vande Bharat Express Trains

NEW DELHI: In a major push to enhance rail connectivity in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on March 12, flagged off 10 new Vande Bharat trains virtually from Ahmedabad.

As a result of these latest additions, the number of Vande Bharat trains in India has risen to an impressive 51, covering a whopping 45 routes.

The routes where two Vande Bharat trains will operate are Kasaragod–Thiruvananthapuram, Delhi to Katra, Mumbai-Ahmedabad, Delhi to Varanasi, Mysuru-Chennai and now Visakhapatnam–Secunderabad.