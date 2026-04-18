518 Road Accidents Reported Across Assam During Bohag Bihu From April 13–16, Kamrup Records Highest Cases

District-Wise Distribution

Kamrup district recorded the highest number of road traffic accidents during the period, with 57 cases. Udalguri followed with 35 cases, while Golaghat and Sonitpur each recorded 30 accidents.

Dhemaji reported 26 cases, Nagaon 24, Kamrup Metropolitan 23, and Lakhimpur 22. Majuli and West Karbi Anglong recorded the lowest number of accidents during the festive period.

A Recurring Concern During Festive Season

The figures highlight the heightened risk of road accidents during major festive periods in Assam, when increased vehicle movement, late-night travel, and the consumption of alcohol contribute to a spike in road traffic incidents.

The 108 Mrityunjoy service played a critical role in providing emergency response across all districts during the period.