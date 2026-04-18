518 Road Accidents Reported Across Assam During Bohag Bihu From April 13–16, Kamrup Records Highest Cases

A total of 518 road accident cases were attended by the 108 Mrityunjoy Emergency Response Services across Assam during the Bohag Bihu period from April 13 to 16, 2026, with the peak falling on April 14 when 142 accidents were recorded in a single day.
The accident figures remained consistently high throughout the four-day festive period. A total of 99 cases were recorded on April 13, followed by 142 on April 14 — the highest single-day count. The numbers remained elevated at 139 on April 15 and 138 on April 16.
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Kamrup district recorded the highest number of road traffic accidents during the period, with 57 cases. Udalguri followed with 35 cases, while Golaghat and Sonitpur each recorded 30 accidents.
Dhemaji reported 26 cases, Nagaon 24, Kamrup Metropolitan 23, and Lakhimpur 22. Majuli and West Karbi Anglong recorded the lowest number of accidents during the festive period.
The figures highlight the heightened risk of road accidents during major festive periods in Assam, when increased vehicle movement, late-night travel, and the consumption of alcohol contribute to a spike in road traffic incidents.
The 108 Mrityunjoy service played a critical role in providing emergency response across all districts during the period.