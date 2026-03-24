Assam: Seven dead, one critical in NH-15 road accident in Dhekiajuli

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: In one of the most heart-wrenching tragedies to strike Dhekiajuli in recent times, a devastating road accident on National Highway 15 late on Sunday night claimed seven lives and left an entire community shattered in grief.

The fatal collision occurred at around 8:45 pm on Sunday near Robortola under Dhekiajuli police station, when a speeding Guwahati-bound truck rammed head-on into an ambulance carrying a critically ill patient from Tulip tea garden to Tezpur Medical College Hospital. The impact was catastrophic, reducing the ambulance to mangled wreckage and leaving six occupants dead on the spot. A seventh victim later succumbed to injuries at the hospital, while another remains in critical condition in the ICU.

The ambulance was carrying eight individuals, including the patient, four family members, the driver, and attendants, all residents of Tulip Tea Garden. The deceased have been identified as Samir Nath (26 years), Sandhyamani Nath (22 years), Bishesh Nath (16 years), Kunal Karmakar (21 years), Bijoy Hansa (52 years), Sujita Gor (20 years), and Hari Makdi (32 years). Mahesh Majhi (24 years), the sole survivor, continues to battle for life.

The truck driver and his handyman fled the scene immediately after the crash, abandoning the victims and intensifying public outrage.

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