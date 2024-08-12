527th birth anniversary of Tulsi Das observed at Nabagraha in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Sri Sri Nabagraha Smashan Niramuhia Shiva Mandir celebrated the 527th birth anniversary of Goswami Tulsidas at the mandir premises at Silpukhuri in Guwahati on August 10, 2024. Sri Sri Shankaracharya Adhokshjananda Tirth Mahaprabhu Goverdhan Peeth, Puri, Odisha graced the occasion, along with sadhus and sants from various parts of India. Sri Sri Shankaracharya spoke on the life and works of poet Tulsidas.

