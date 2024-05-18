Cleanliness drive conducted at Nabagraha Temple by Voice of Environment and Guwahati Municipal Corporation

GUWAHATI: Voice of Environment, a scientific and environmental research organisation, is working to meet the targets of the Mission Clean Green Assam initiative. In this regard, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has carried out a cleanliness drive and awareness programme at Nabagraha Temple, an ancient temple located on Chitrachal Pahar (Navagraha Pahar) in Guwahati.

As part of a clean and beautiful Guwahati city mission, the VoE is continuing its previous initiatives to create eco-friendly, clean, and plastic-free iconic and heritage sites of the city, such as Kamkhya Temple, Basistha Temple, Umananda Temple, and Paltan Bazar.

The team is also trying to make the temple premise a clean, eco-friendly, and plastic-free (SUP) iconic tourist destination, which will directly and indirectly create livelihood generation, health, hygiene, and aesthetic value. Furthermore, VoE is spontaneously working to build mass awareness for these iconic heritage sites. This also contributes to preserving the sustainability and rich biodiversity of these sites, thereby serving as a model for sustainability in the country.

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has taken a positive initiative to maintain and create mass awareness regarding the cleanliness aspects of the temple premise and the surrounding areas.

Higher officials from GMC led the drive, including the Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioners from concerned divisions, the GMC Councillor of Ward No. 34, the Executive Engineer, Assistant Engineers, JTO/JE, and other GMC personnel. Environmentalists Moharana Choudhury, Bhaskar Hazarika, Anjana Gogoi, and other VoE members coordinated Team VoE.

All the members assembled at the temple premises in the morning to begin the drive. GMC officials delivered an opening remark, emphasising the importance and significance of the initiatives. The cleanliness drive started from the main temple premise after a brief discussion with temple priests at Nabagraha Temple. The team then gradually carried out the drive in the surrounding areas and along the road to the Nabagraha Temple. Following this, the GMC officials held a brief public meeting regarding the cleanliness aspect, which was attended by devotees, visitors, shopkeepers, vendors, local residents, and the GMC staff.

VoE is spontaneously trying to build a 'Mass citizen consciousness' that will build a habit of sustainable practices to counter the habit of using plastic items regularly and also send a strong message about the eco-friendly and cleanliness mission in the region and globe, a press release said.

Also Read: Guwahati police arrest land broker in city

Also Watch: