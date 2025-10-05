54 private universities, including 1 from Assam, receive University Grants Commission (UGC) notice

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued notices to 54 private universities across the country, including Krishnaguru Adhyatmik Visvavidyalaya in Barpeta, Assam, for failing to submit mandatory information under Section 13 of the UGC Act, 1956, and for not making public disclosures on their official websites.

Despite repeated reminders and requests, several institutions did not comply with the Commission’s directives and have now been listed as defaulters. The UGC stated that the universities were required to furnish detailed information along with supporting documents attested by their respective registrars and to upload the same on their websites through a visible link on the homepage for public access.

In the Northeast region, three private universities from Manipur — Asian International University (Imphal West), Bir Tikendrajit University (Imphal West), and Manipur International University (Imphal) — along with Techno India University, West Tripura, have also been named among the defaulters. The Commission emphasized that under its guidelines, all higher education institutions must maintain an updated and functional website containing accurate institutional data for transparency and accountability.

