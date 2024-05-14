Guwahati Man Gets 7 Years Imprisonment for Sexually Abusing Minor

GUWAHATI: In an significant ruling, a person was sentenced to seven years in prison for allegedly kidnapping and raping a minor girl in Guwahati, according to reports.
Reportedly, the verdict was announced by the Additional Session Judge of Kamrup District on Monday.
The accused, identified as Soiful Ali, has been sentenced to seven years in prison, according to sources.
Reports suggest that in 2005, the accused, Soiful, abducted a female school student from Guwahati’s Noonmati locality. Allegedly, he kept her hidden in a remote village in Goalpara where he reportedly sexually abused her for an extended period.
Soiful was arrested after a complaint was filed at the Noonmati Police Station. The District Legal Services Authority has also directed that the victim girl be compensated by the government.
Earlier in February, the Additional Sessions Judge of Gomati district in Tripura convicted one person to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for allegedly raping a girl under the pretext of marriage.
The incident occurred in the year 2000 when the accused, identified as Tapan Dey, allegedly raped a girl by falsely promising marriage.
The victim who resided in the Garjanmura area became pregnant following which the accused refused to marry her and fled the region.
Later, the girl registered a case against Tapan Das at the RK Pur police station.
After the registration of the case, police initiated a thorough investigation and later submitted a chargesheet which ended in conviction.
The accused hailed from Bagma Barabhiya under RK Pur police station in Tripura.
In a similar instance, a Tripura court convicted a man to 10 years of imprisonment after he was accused of raping a minor.
Following the incident, the victim’s family registered a case at the West Agartala Women police station against the accused Khokon Debnath.
As per reports, the accused allegedly raped the minor girl on August 2, 2019 and was arrested two days later.
