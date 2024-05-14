Guwahati Man Gets 7 Years Imprisonment for Sexually Abusing Minor

GUWAHATI: In an significant ruling, a person was sentenced to seven years in prison for allegedly kidnapping and raping a minor girl in Guwahati, according to reports.

Reportedly, the verdict was announced by the Additional Session Judge of Kamrup District on Monday.

The accused, identified as Soiful Ali, has been sentenced to seven years in prison, according to sources.

Reports suggest that in 2005, the accused, Soiful, abducted a female school student from Guwahati’s Noonmati locality. Allegedly, he kept her hidden in a remote village in Goalpara where he reportedly sexually abused her for an extended period.