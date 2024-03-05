5th Adingiri Rashtriya Natya Utsav 2024 ends in Guwahati

Guwahati: The 5th edition of the Adingiri Rashtriya Natya Utsav 2024 which began on March 1, came to an end with a resounding success with the final play being presented at the ITA Machkowa. The event was a massive success with the footfall of more than 2000 visitors and enthusiasts over the three days of the event. The event was organised in two venues in Guwahati in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Government of India.

On the third day of the 5th Adingiri Rashtriya Natya Utsav, and only one play was presented by the organizers in the evening at the ITA Machkhowa. ‘Tritiyo’ a widely acclaimed play by Abhigyanm, which has been written, designed and directed by Ranhang Choudhury was presented in front of more than 500 enthusiasts. The play was followed by an interaction section with the director of the play.

Festival Incharge Ranghang Choudhury expressed his happiness on the success of the 5th edition of the theatre festival. Speaking about the festival, he said, “In the past four editions of the festival, the majority of the audience comprised of localities, but this edition has seen the presence of much larger participation, especially on the final day of the festival. Enthusiasts from all over the city and even some from other cities came into the venue to enjoy the festival. We want to announce that the next edition of the festival will be organised in a much grander way. We will include more plays from different parts of the country, and even beyond if possible,” stated a press release.

