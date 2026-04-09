64 Cartons of Liquor Hidden in Industrial Goods Seized at Jorabat Naka

Police intercepted a 12-wheeler truck at the Jorabat naka checkpoint and uncovered a large cache of Indian Made Foreign Liquor hidden inside what appeared to be a routine consignment of industrial materials.

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the seizure.

The truck, bearing registration number NL01-AF-1098, was stopped by a team from Basistha Police Station during a routine checking operation.

On inspection, officers found liquor cartons hidden behind plastic drums and MS square pipes — an apparent attempt to disguise the consignment and slip past the checkpoint undetected.

Also Read: Assam Police seize 222 cartons of illegal IMFL in Silchar: Himanta