64 Cartons of Liquor Hidden in Industrial Goods Seized at Jorabat Naka

Police intercepted a 12-wheeler truck at the Jorabat naka checkpoint and uncovered a large cache of Indian Made Foreign Liquor hidden inside what appeared to be a routine consignment of industrial materials.
Two persons have been arrested in connection with the seizure.
The truck, bearing registration number NL01-AF-1098, was stopped by a team from Basistha Police Station during a routine checking operation.
On inspection, officers found liquor cartons hidden behind plastic drums and MS square pipes — an apparent attempt to disguise the consignment and slip past the checkpoint undetected.
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The two accused were identified as Ajit Thekho, a resident of Senapati district, and Rohit Gurung from Kangpokpi district in Manipur.
Police said the consignment was being transported from Guwahati towards Manipur at the time of interception.
The haul included 64 cartons of assorted IMFL — comprising beer, whisky, and vodka — along with 35 plastic drums, approximately 25.17 metric tonnes of MS square pipes, and two mobile phones recovered from inside the vehicle.
The truck itself was also seized as part of the operation.
Police have registered a case and initiated legal proceedings against the two accused. Further investigation into the matter is currently underway.