70 special guests from Assam invited for Independence Day in New Delhi

GUWAHATI: Over 70 special invitees from Assam along with their families have been invited as special guests for the 78th Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi on August 15.

The Government of India has invited over 6,000 special guests from across the country to participate in the celebrations of this year’s Independence Day under the theme Viksit Bharat. Among these distinguished guests, 70 are from Assam, who belong to various sections of society, including women, youth, farmers, ASHA and Anganwadi workers and representatives from NITI Aayog and Panchayat Raj along with winners of MyGov Independence Day Quiz.

The invited guests have expressed their gratitude to the government for inviting them to witness the national celebration from Delhi. A farmer from Udalguri district, Sanjib Basumatary, expressed his pride in being part of the Independence Day celebrations. He stated, “I am deeply grateful to the government and to FPO of the Thulunga Farmers Association, Biliam Basumatary, for selecting me to participate in this special occasion.”

Likewise, a teacher from Borpatra High School, Sivasagar, Mainu Dutta, said, “I am feeling extremely privileged for such an experience. This is special for me as my son who is also a student in our school also got selected for this event.”

A student of class 10 from Baksa, Mintu Haloi, said “While participating in the MyGov quiz, I never imagined that I will be qualified at district-level and selected to be taken to Gujarat for a week. I would like to thank our Prime Minister for this opportunity. I have never been to any other state outside Assam but due to this initiative, I got the opportunity to visit Gujarat and now I am travelling to Delhi. I would urge everyone to participate in such activities and appreciate the Government’s efforts.”

The participation of these special guests is a testament to the government’s efforts to include voices from all parts of the country and different walks of life in celebrating India’s Independence, stated a press release.

Also Read: Major Arms Cache Seized, 20 Youths Detained in Pre-Independence Day Operation in Kokrajhar-Chirang Border (sentinelassam.com)