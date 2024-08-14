Major Arms Cache Seized, 20 Youths Detained in Pre-Independence Day Operation in Kokrajhar-Chirang Border

KOKRAJHAR: A huge cache of arms and ammunition were seized and 20 youths were nabbed on the eve of the Independence Day celebration. The large cache of arms and ammunition were seized from the Chirang reserve forest in Kokrajhar-Chirang district border.

The seizure includes six rifles, four single-shot rifles, three pistols with three magazines, five grenades, 54 rounds of AK series rifle and 9 rounds of pistol. Additionally, 20 youths have been detained by the Assam Police. According to Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Kokrajhar district- Prithviraj Rajkhowa, the youths had been attempting to form a new armed organization for the past three to four months. The Kokrajhar police and Assam Commando force based on specific inputs carried out an operation in the jungle area in adjoining areas of Kokrajhar and Chirang district on Monday night and nabbed the youths belonging to different communities. The seized weapons were AK-47 like handmade rifles. Investigation is on.

