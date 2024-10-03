70th Wildlife Week Celebrated at Assam State Zoo-cum-Botanical Garden

GUWAHATI: The Minister of Environment and Forests, Chandra Mohan Patowary, inaugurated the 70th Wildlife Week celebration organized by the Assam Forest Department at the Assam State Zoo-cum-Botanical Garden on Wednesday.

Minister Patowary, after arriving at the Assam State Zoo and Botanical Garden, paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The inaugural programme commenced with Hasti Puja and featured a vibrant procession that showcased a tableau highlighting Assam’s rich wildlife heritage. A street play focused on wildlife conservation captivated attendees, demonstrating the community’s commitment to preserving nature.

Minister Patowary expressed pride in honouring the dedicated workers who care for the animals at the state zoo, acknowledging their essential role in wildlife preservation.

During his interaction with the press at the event, Minister Patowary highlighted the significant measures implemented under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to protect and preserve Assam’s wildlife and enhance its rich biodiversity.

In addition to the Wildlife Week festivities, the Minister participated in a cleanliness drive at the zoo as part of the Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 campaign, which runs from September 17 to October 2, 2024. Special Chief Secretary (Forest) M.K. Yadava and senior officials from the Environment and Forest Department were present on the occasion, stated a press release.

