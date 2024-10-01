Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Urges Entrepreneurs to Aspire to Become Employers

Entrepreneurs given a financial aid of Rs 75,000 each

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that boosting entrepreneurship in Assam by empowering the youth is a key focus area of the government. To encourage our young entrepreneurs, the scheme 'CM's Atmanirbhar Assam Abhijan' was launched, he said. The CM urged entrepreneurs to aspire to become employers themselves, contributing to the large vision of a self-sufficient Assam.

At a function organized here, 25,064 entrepreneurs were given financial aid of Rs 75,000 under this scheme. The entrepreneurs will get a total of Rs 2 lakh, of which the first installment of Rs 1 lakh will be given as a grant and the remaining Rs 1 lakh will be disbursed according to the development of their business. The second installment of Rs 1 lakh will have to be paid back to the government after three years, without interest.

Encouraging the youth to face the adversities with resilience, the chief minister reminded them that those who do not succumb to despair and continue to work towards their dreams are the ones who will ultimately succeed. While government jobs provide a stable income, they may not always allow individuals to achieve their full potential. On the contrary, entrepreneurship offers limitless possibilities for personal and professional growth.

The CM said that 25,000 youth received the financial aid for entrepreneurship this time, and a total of 75,000 youth will receive such assistance next time. He stated that the promise to give 1 lakh jobs has been fulfilled. The promise to provide aid for self-employment to two lakh youth has started to be realized, he said.

In today's function, the entrepreneurs submitted plans for establishing businesses like agriculture, horticulture, hardware business, aquaculture, packaging, poultry farming, garment manufacturing, wood-based furniture, etc.

Referring to the Prime Minister's MUDRA scheme, the chief minister encouraged the selected entrepreneurs to make effective use of the funds received under the CM's Atmanirbhar Assam Abhijan so that they may qualify for loans up to Rs 20 lakh from banks at a later stage.

