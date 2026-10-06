71-year-old patient goes missing from hospital in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A 71-year-old patient admitted to the eye department of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) went missing from the hospital premises around midnight.

The missing man was identified as Abul Hussen, a resident of Herapati in Nagaon district. He had travelled to Guwahati for treatment of an eye ailment and was admitted to the eye department on Saturday.

According to his family, Hussen stepped out of the hospital premises at around midnight and had not been seen since. The family said they had no information about where he went or why he left the hospital.

The family lodged a complaint at Bhangagarh Police Station, seeking assistance in tracing him. There was no immediate information on any search operation or leads in the case, while the hospital authorities had not commented on how the patient left the premises.

The family appealed to the public for help. Anyone with information about Hussen's whereabouts has been requested to contact 6000617713 or inform the nearest police station.

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