Monitor explodes in GMCH MICU, patients safely shifted; hospital denies death link

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Panic gripped Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) after a monitor reportedly exploded inside MICU 2 on Saturday night.

According to the hospital authorities, the incident occurred while patients were undergoing treatment inside the room. The patients were subsequently moved to another room and were reported to be safe.

Reports that a patient identified as Tirki had died in connection with the incident were denied by the GMCH superintendent. He said the patient had died before the monitor exploded and that the death was not related to the incident.

The superintendent further said the deceased's body had been kept at the hospital overnight as arranging transportation to take the body home at night would have involved higher costs.

The cause of the monitor explosion and the extent of any damage are yet to be ascertained.

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