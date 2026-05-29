75-year-old man arrested in Sonapur after police seize 2.5 kg of cannabis from home

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police arrested an elderly man during an anti-narcotics operation in Sonapur after recovering suspected cannabis from his residence. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a team from Sonapur Police Station conducted a raid at the house of Narendra Mandal, a resident of Kalangpar.

During the search operation, police recovered and seized 2.597 kilograms of ganja from the premises. The 75-year-old accused was taken into custody, and legal proceedings were initiated in connection with the case.

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