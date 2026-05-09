187.83 kg cannabis seized in raid near Tinsukia Jail; one held

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: In a major anti-narcotics operation in Tinsukia district, the Tinsukia police, led by DSP (Hq) Parikshit Lahon, conducted a raid based on credible information and seized a huge quantity of cannabis, along with other related items, from a residence located at Kokoratoli in the outskirts of Tinsukia town near Tinsukia Jail and apprehended the prime suspect on Thursday night. The seized items include suspected Ganja (cannabis) weighing 187.830 kg, one mobile phone, 3 bongs, and plastic bags used for storage and packing.

Also Read: Guwahati Woman Arrested After 5.2 kg Cannabis Seized in Sawkuchi Raid