Guwahati

75th Republic Day celebrated at Ambikagiri Uddyan in Guwahati city

The 75th Republic Day of India was celebrated on January 26 at the Ambikagiri Uddyan premises.
75th Republic Day celebrated at Ambikagiri Uddyan in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The 75th Republic Day of India was celebrated on January 26 at the Ambikagiri Uddyan premises. Well-known senior citizen of the Navagiri area, Sashindra Mali (92) unfurled the tricolour flag amid a large gathering. Pradip Barua, President, and Inamuddin Ahmed, General Secretary of Ambikagiri Uddyan Samiti, spoke on the struggle of freedom fighters, the adoption of India’s constitution, and the country’s transition to a republic. Along with the participation of several children and a few elderly citizens, a few patriotic songs were also presented on the occasion.

Also read: Assam: Yoga Showcase Marks Republic Day at Nagaon Central Jail

Also Watch:

75th Republic Day
Ambikagiri Uddyan

Top Headlines

No stories found.
Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com