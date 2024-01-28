75th Republic Day celebrated at Ambikagiri Uddyan in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The 75th Republic Day of India was celebrated on January 26 at the Ambikagiri Uddyan premises. Well-known senior citizen of the Navagiri area, Sashindra Mali (92) unfurled the tricolour flag amid a large gathering. Pradip Barua, President, and Inamuddin Ahmed, General Secretary of Ambikagiri Uddyan Samiti, spoke on the struggle of freedom fighters, the adoption of India’s constitution, and the country’s transition to a republic. Along with the participation of several children and a few elderly citizens, a few patriotic songs were also presented on the occasion.