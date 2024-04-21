84.2 percent pass HSLC exam from Kamrup (Metro)

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: As many as 10,763 of the 12,775 candidates who had taken the HSLC (High School Leaving Certificate) examinations in 2024 came out successful, the pass percentage being 84.2. Its performance makes the district stand in the sixth spot.

While 5,023 candidates secured the first division, 4,384 secured the second division, and 1,359 secured the third division.

The metropolitan district has as many as 33 examination centres. As many as 149 candidates took the HSLC examination at the examination centre AK Institution, North Guwahati, and 105 of them came out successful: 23 in the first division, 59 in the second division, and 23 in the third division, and the pass percentage is 70.47.

Of the 286 of the 321 candidates, who had taken the HSLC examination from Assam State Electricity Board Higher Secondary School, came out successful, with a pass percentage of 89.1. While 167 secured the first division, 99 secured the second division, and 20 got the third division.

One hundred and seventy of the 213 candidates who had taken the examination from Bengali Higher Secondary School came out successful, the pass percentage being 79.81. 40 secured the first division, 117 secured the second division, and 13 got the third division.

As many as 785 of the 846 candidates who appeared in the HSLC examination from the examination centre at Betkuchi High School came out successful, the pass percentage being 92.79. 438 got the first division, 312 got the second division, and 35 secured the third division.

A total of 117 of the 139 candidates who took the examination from the centre at Vidyamandir Higher Secondary School came out successful; the pass percentage is 84.70. While 27 students secured first division, 84 got second division, and 6 got third division.

A total of 404 of the 453 candidates who took the examination from the centre at Chandrapur High School came out successful; the pass percentage is 89.18. While 111 students secured first division, 247 got second division, and 46 got third division.

A total of 157 of the 171 candidates who took the examination from the centre at Cotton Collegiate Government High School came out successful; the pass percentage is 91.81. While 63 students secured first division, 81 got second division, and 13 got third division.

A total of 374 of the 504 candidates who took the examination from the centre at Dakshin Beltola High High School came out successful; the pass percentage is 74.21. While 171 students secured first division, 140 got second division, and 63 got third division.

A total of 117 of the 202 candidates who took the examination from the centre at Dharapur Higher Secondary School came out successful; the pass percentage is 57.92. While 16 students secured first division, 52 got second division, and 49 got third division.

A total of 255 of the 323 candidates who took the examination from the centre at Dispur Government High School came out successful; the pass percentage is 78.95. While 120 students secured first division, 82 got second division, and 53 got third division.

A total of 173 of the 182 candidates who took the examination from the centre at GU Model High School came out successful; the pass percentage is 95.05. While 80 students secured first division, 86 got second division, and 7 got third division.

A total of 478 of the 618 candidates who took the examination from the centre at Ganesh Mandir HS School came out successful; the pass percentage is 77.35. While 220 students secured first division, 174 got second division, and 84 got third division.

A total of 404 of the 502 candidates who took the examination from the centre at Gopal Boro Government Higher Secondary School came out successful; the pass percentage is 80.48. While 139 students secured first division, 180 got second division, and 85 got third division.

A total of 313 of the 364 candidates who took the examination from the centre at Government BDS Deaf and Dumb School came out successful; the pass percentage is 85.99. While 128 students secured first division, 141 got second division, and 44 got third division.

A total of 196 of the 254 candidates who took the examination from the centre at Guwahati Refinery Higher Secondary School came out successful; the pass percentage is 77.17. While 81 students secured first division, 67 got second division, and 48 got third division.

A total of 332 of the 354 candidates who took the examination from the centre at Japorigog High School came out successful; the pass percentage is 93.79. While 207 students secured first division, 123 got second division, and 2 got third division.

A total of 296 of the 329 candidates who took the examination from the centre at Kahilipara High School came out successful; the pass percentage is 89.97. While 154 students secured first division, 98 got second division, and 44 got third division.

A total of 398 of the 472 candidates who took the examination from the centre at Kamrup Academy Higher Secondary School came out successful; the pass percentage is 84.32. While 245 students secured first division, 133 got second division, and 20 got third division.

A total of 414 of the 638 candidates who took the examination from the centre at Khetri High School came out successful; the pass percentage is 64.89. While 78 students secured first division, 146 got second division, and 190 got third division.

A total of 95 of the 147 candidates who took the examination from the centre at Nahargurighat Higher Secondary School came out successful; the pass percentage is 64.63. While 14 students secured first division, 44 got second division, and 37 got third division.

A total of 394 of the 446 candidates who took the examination from the centre at Narangi High School came out successful; the pass percentage is 88.34. While 144 students secured first division, 237 got second division, and 13 got third division.

A total of 509 of the 531 candidates who took the examination from the centre at Natun Fatasil Town High School came out successful; the pass percentage is 95.86. While 196 students secured first division, 212 got second division, and 1 got third division.

A total of 267 of the 287 candidates who took the examination from the centre at New Guwahati Adarsha High School came out successful; the pass percentage is 93.03. While 187 students secured first division, 60 got second division, and 20 got third division.

A total of 634 of the 735 candidates who took the examination from the centre at Nichols High School came out successful; the pass percentage is 86.26. While 444 students secured first division, 127 got second division, and 63 got third division.

A total of 227 of the 241 candidates who took the examination from the centre at Panbazar Higher Secondary School came out successful; the pass percentage is 94.19. While 124 students secured first division, 93 got second division, and 10 got third division.

A total of 396 of the 430 candidates who took the examination from the centre at Pandu Adarsha High School came out successful; the pass percentage is 92.09. While 244 students secured first division, 103 got second division, and 49 got third division.

A total of 166 of the 197 candidates who took the examination from the centre at Pub Guwahati High School came out successful; the pass percentage is 84.26. While 53 students secured first division, 97 got second division, and 16 got third division.

A total of 347 of the 494 candidates who took the examination from the centre at Railway Higher Secondary School came out successful; the pass percentage is 70.24. While 121 students secured first division, 144 got second division, and 82 got third division.

A total of 344 of the 379 candidates who took the examination from the centre at Rajdhar Bora Higher Secondary School came out successful; the pass percentage is 90.77. While 95 students secured first division, 212 got second division, and 37 got third division.

A total of 647 of the 825 candidates who took the examination from the centre at Sonapur Higher Secondary School came out successful; the pass percentage is 78.42. While 153 students secured first division, 363 got second division, and 131 got third division.

A total of 406 of the 423 candidates who took the examination from the centre at Sonaram Higher Secondary School came out successful; the pass percentage is 95.98. While 313 students secured first division, 81 got second division, and 12 got third division.

A total of 333 of the 353 candidates who took the examination from the centre at Ulubari Higher Secondary School came out successful; the pass percentage is 94.33. While 227 students secured first division, 92 got second division, and 14 got third division.

A total of 224 of the 253 candidates who took the examination from the centre at Zoo Road Vidyapith High School came out successful; the pass percentage is 88.54. While 100 students secured first division, 95 got second division, and 29 got third division.

