8th Assam Pay Commission Invites Online Memorandums from Employees, Pensioners and Citizens

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The 8th Assam Pay Commission, 2026 has invited memorandums and representations from serving employees, pensioners, employees’ associations, organisations, unions, government departments and interested citizens as part of its consultation process.

The Government of Assam constituted the 8th Assam Pay Commission through a resolution dated February 23, 2026. The Commission has now issued a public notice inviting stakeholders to submit their views and demands on matters covered under its terms of reference. The last date for submission of memorandums and representations is October 31, 2026.

Submissions can be made through the structured online format available on the Commission’s official portal, 8th Assam Pay Commission website.

Stakeholders are required to first register themselves on the portal to create their submission credentials. After registration, they must complete the mandatory online questionnaires and upload their detailed memorandum or representation.

The Commission has also made available a step-by-step user manual on the homepage of the portal to assist stakeholders with the registration and submission process.

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