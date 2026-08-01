Assam: Retired employees’ body demands immediate release of sixth pay commission dues

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Retired Officers, Teachers & Employees Committee has demanded the immediate release of pending retirement benefits to pensioners, alleging that they were forced to fight a legal battle for 15 years over the implementation of the recommendations of the Sixth Assam Pay Commission.

In a statement, the committee said the dispute concerned the implementation of the revised pay structure with effect from January 1, 2006. It alleged that the state government had decided to pay gratuity and leave encashment to employees who retired between January 1, 2006 and March 31, 2009 on the basis of the pre-revised pay scale, prompting the organisation to file a writ petition in the Gauhati High Court on December 23, 2010.

The committee stated that the High Court ruled in its favour on April 28, 2016. It alleged that the government delayed implementation of the order by filing appeals and review petitions, all of which were ultimately dismissed. According to the committee, the Division Bench dismissed the state’s writ appeal on August 21, 2025, observing that the appeal lacked merit and required no interference with the earlier judgment.

The organisation said a certified copy of the judgment was submitted to the government on September 8, 2025. It further stated that although the government initiated the process on February 21, 2026 to implement the court’s order and release the dues, several departments, including the Education Department, had yet to submit the required information to the Finance Department.

The committee said its representatives had met the Commissioner and Secretary of the Finance and Education departments and had also apprised the Chief Secretary of the issue.

General Secretary Jatindra Nath Borah alleged that successive governments had prolonged the matter and demanded that the government release all pending dues to the affected retired employees without further delay.

Also Read: Assam Government Employees Body Demands 8th Pay Commission Parity With Centre From January 2026