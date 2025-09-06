9,000 tutors protest in Guwahati on Teachers’ Day over pay, recognition

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, nearly 9,000 tutors staged a massive demonstration at Latasil playground in Guwahati on Friday, protesting against years of government neglect towards their profession.

The protest, led by members of the Provincial Middle English and Lower Primary Teacher Associations, highlighted key demands including restoration of teacher status, enhanced salaries, and proper recognition of their contributions to the education system.

While the associations had sought permission to march from Latasil playground to Raj Bhawan, authorities denied approval, confining the protest to the playground. However, a delegation of five tutors was later allowed to proceed to Raj Bhawan to submit their petitions.

Speaking at the rally, several tutors expressed anger over poor pay and lack of acknowledgment of their work. “With a salary of only Rs 10,000 or Rs 12,000, we perform the same duties as regular teachers. Yet, our demands have been ignored for years. This is why we chose Teachers’ Day to raise our voice,” said one of the protesting tutors.

The associations warned that if the government continues to disregard their grievances, the crisis in the education sector will only deepen.

