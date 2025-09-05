Tura Erupts in Massive Protest as GHADC Employees Demand 44 Months’ Salaries

Correspondent

Shillong: A banner declaring, “Demanding our pending salaries is our right, not politics. We are employees, not politicians,” set the tone in Tura on Thursday as the Non-Gazetted Employees’ Association (NGEA) of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) stood firm on its demand for full salary clearance.

Rejecting outright the administration’s offer of five months’ salary in exchange for calling off their protest, the NGEA said it would not settle for anything less than the payment of all pending dues. According to the association, the offer was conveyed on Wednesday through an order issued by the GHADC secretary.

The employees said they were unwilling to accept the offer and asserted that their protest would continue. They further reiterated that their demand for the clearance of 44 months’ unpaid salaries remains unchanged.

The agitation, which has been ongoing for over two months, has gained momentum with massive public support. Thursday’s rally in Tura drew participation from numerous civil society organisations, including the GSU, AHAM, ACHIK, AAYF, GSU NEHU Cell, ANYO, NGCO, APE, FKJGP, ADE, AYWO, and FAF, among others. Opposition MDCs have also extended solidarity to the movement, underscoring its growing political resonance.

A large number of people thronged the streets of Tura, demanding the immediate release of pending salaries, turning the town into the epicentre of a mounting workers’ agitation in Meghalaya.

