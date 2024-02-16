95% of gaon-challo drive is complete in Assam: BJP

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The state BJP has completed 95 percent of the work of its 'gaon-challo' drive, said Jayanta Kumar Das, who is the state convener of the drive. He also holds the post of vice president of the party in the state.

According to Das, the drive is underway in 39 organisational districts and 423 mandals of the party in the state. This is in accordance with a directive from the party high command, he said.

According to Das, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took part in the drive at Syamgaon under Sorupather LAC, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal took part at Deroi Tea Estate under Tigkhong LAC, and state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita took part at Mudoigaon in the Majuli LAC.

Other ministers, MLAs, MPs, and state office-bearers and senior leaders of the party also took part in the drive in the areas scheduled for them. The State BJP's chief spokesperson, Manoj Baruah, said, "The Congress is out to malign the BJP through a false campaign. However, their baseless and false campaign will have no impact on the BJP. At a time when thousands of people gather as, when, and where Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma goes, who will be scared-the Congress of the BJP? I warn the Congress leaders not to involve themselves in any false campaign against the BJP."

