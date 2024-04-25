A 7-Day Forecast Of Guwahati’s Rising Temperatures And How To Protect Yourself From It

Guwahati is grappling with a severe heatwave, with temperatures rising significantly above its usual weather patterns. This phenomenon has been persisting for several years. In fact, last year, Guwahati recorded one of its hottest days in close to four years, reaching a temperature of 38.9 degrees.

Even this year, Guwahati is already witnessing a temperature surge, with April 7 recording a season-high temperature of 37.8°C. In the upcoming week, the maximum temperature in Guwahati is predicted to reach approximately 38- 42 degrees Celsius.

A Week’s Insight into Guwahati’s Rising Heat:

Here is a 7-day weather forecast for Guwahati according to reports:

Friday, April 26: The day will be hot with a high of 36°C and a low of 22°C. Expect a breezy afternoon with clear skies and a 1% chance of precipitation.

Saturday, April 27: It will be mostly sunny and very hot with temperatures reaching up to 37°C and dipping to 23°C in the night. The skies will be partly cloudy with a 2% chance of rain.