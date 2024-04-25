A 7-Day Forecast Of Guwahati’s Rising Temperatures And How To Protect Yourself From It
Guwahati is grappling with a severe heatwave, with temperatures rising significantly above its usual weather patterns. This phenomenon has been persisting for several years. In fact, last year, Guwahati recorded one of its hottest days in close to four years, reaching a temperature of 38.9 degrees.
Even this year, Guwahati is already witnessing a temperature surge, with April 7 recording a season-high temperature of 37.8°C. In the upcoming week, the maximum temperature in Guwahati is predicted to reach approximately 38- 42 degrees Celsius.
A Week’s Insight into Guwahati’s Rising Heat:
Here is a 7-day weather forecast for Guwahati according to reports:
Friday, April 26: The day will be hot with a high of 36°C and a low of 22°C. Expect a breezy afternoon with clear skies and a 1% chance of precipitation.
Saturday, April 27: It will be mostly sunny and very hot with temperatures reaching up to 37°C and dipping to 23°C in the night. The skies will be partly cloudy with a 2% chance of rain.
Sunday, April 28: The temperature will soar to a very hot 38°C and cool down to 23°C in the evening. Expect a breezy afternoon with clear skies and a 3% chance of precipitation.
Monday, April 29: The day is expected to be hot, reaching a maximum of 37°C and dipping to a minimum of 22°C. The afternoon is likely to be windy under clear skies, with a minimal chance of rain at 1%.
Tuesday, April 30: It will be very hot with sunshine and temperatures reaching up to 37°C and dipping to 23°C in the night. The skies will be clear with a 3% chance of precipitation.
Wednesday, May 1: Expect sunshine and very hot temperatures with a high of 37°C and a low of 25°C. The weather will be clear, warm, and humid with a 1% chance of rain.
Thursday, May 2: It will be mostly sunny, hot, and humid with temperatures reaching up to 35°C and dipping to 23°C in the night. The skies will be clear with a 25% chance of precipitation.
Note: This is a forecast and actual conditions may vary.
Essential Tips to Safeguard Yourself from Guwahati’s Rising Temperatures:
Intense heat can lead to health conditions such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.To prevent these conditions, here are some crucial guidelines to protect yourself from the escalating temperatures in Guwahati:
1. Keep Hydrated: Ensure you consume ample water and other liquids to prevent dehydration.
2. Avoid Peak Sun Hours: Try to stay indoors between 10 AM and 4 PM when the sun is at its peak.
3. Dress Appropriately: Choose light-coloured and loose garments to deflect heat and help your body maintain its normal temperature.
4. Apply Sun Protection: Use a high-quality sunscreen to shield your skin from damaging UV rays.
5. Shield Yourself: Put on hats, sunglasses, and use umbrellas when going out in the sun.
6. Rest Often: If you’re working outdoors, ensure you take regular breaks in shaded or cool areas.
7. Maintain a Balanced Diet: Opt for light, nutritious meals to prevent heat-induced stress.
Guwahati’s Rising Temperatures: FAQs
Q. What is the highest temperature expected to be in Guwahati in the next 7 days ?
A. The maximum temperature is expected to hit around 38°C in the upcoming week.
Q. What is the current air quality in Guwahati ?
A. The air quality has deteriorated significantly, posing health threats to individuals with sensitivities.
Q. When is the windiest day predicted to be in Guwahati ?
A. On Sunday, the 28th, Guwahati is expected to experience its windiest day with wind speeds reaching up to 37 kmph/ 23 mph.