A Bite Of Tradition, A Step Toward Empowerment : Momi Saikia’s Pitha Inspire Assam

With support from ASRLM, an SHG member turns a cultural delicacy into a symbol of Atmanirbhar Assam.
Representative Image: 5 Delicious Pithas of Assam that are a Must-Try
Guwahati: In a heart warming example of how tradition can empower transformation, Smt. Momi Saikia, a member of a self-help group (SHG), is reviving and promoting Assam’s iconic pithas through her thriving homegrown business.

Known for their unique taste and cultural significance, pithas  rice-based traditional delicacies  hold a special place in Assamese festivals and everyday life. What was once a household ritual for Momi has now become a source of livelihood, empowerment, and pride, not only for her but for many others in her community.

Her venture has gained popularity across districts and beyond, showcasing Assam’s culinary heritage while creating income opportunities for local women. With consistent quality, authentic flavour, and a deep connection to roots, Momi’s pithas have reached markets, fairs, and even online platforms.

“This isn’t just about food; it’s about identity, empowerment, and self-reliance,” Momi says with a smile. Her journey reflects the true spirit of Atmanirbhar Assam  combining cultural preservation with modern entrepreneurship.

Officials from the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM) have lauded her efforts, calling it a model of women-led micro-enterprise that uplifts traditional skills and inspires other SHG members across the state.

As Assam continues to build resilient rural economies, Momi Saikia’s success story reminds us that when culture meets courage, tradition becomes a tool for transformation.

