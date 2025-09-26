A Bite Of Tradition, A Step Toward Empowerment : Momi Saikia’s Pitha Inspire Assam

Her venture has gained popularity across districts and beyond, showcasing Assam’s culinary heritage while creating income opportunities for local women. With consistent quality, authentic flavour, and a deep connection to roots, Momi’s pithas have reached markets, fairs, and even online platforms.

“This isn’t just about food; it’s about identity, empowerment, and self-reliance,” Momi says with a smile. Her journey reflects the true spirit of Atmanirbhar Assam combining cultural preservation with modern entrepreneurship.

Officials from the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM) have lauded her efforts, calling it a model of women-led micro-enterprise that uplifts traditional skills and inspires other SHG members across the state.

As Assam continues to build resilient rural economies, Momi Saikia’s success story reminds us that when culture meets courage, tradition becomes a tool for transformation.