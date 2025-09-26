Geetanagar Puja Pandal Replicates Bangkok’s Wat Arun, Cancels Festivities in Tribute to Zubeen Garg

Guwahati: The Geetanagar Durga Puja Committee has unveiled a Buddhist temple-inspired pandal modeled after Bangkok’s iconic Wat Arun. Built at a cost of nearly ₹1 crore, the elaborate structure has become a major attraction for devotees and visitors alike.

However, in the wake of singer Zubeen Garg’s untimely demise, the committee has decided to cancel all cultural programmes and processions this year. General Secretary of the committee said the celebrations will be limited to essential rituals as a mark of respect to Assam’s beloved “Janakantha.”

“We wanted to honour Zubeen da by dedicating this year’s puja solely to worship and prayer,” the official added.