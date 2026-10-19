A Farewell to Jatin Mahanta: Celebrating a Legacy of Warmth and Tenacity

After a protracted battle with cancer, Jatin Mahanta passed away in Guwahati on October 9, 2026.

Born in Titabor, Jatin received his schooling at various places in Assam before graduating in Mechanical Engineering from Banaras Hindu University in 1969. Immediately afterwards, he joined Assam Oil as a trainee engineer, initially working in the Engineering Department of the refinery before moving to Marketing Engineering.

He made an indelible mark through his precision and meticulous work, earning praise and appreciation from his superiors, peers and subordinates.

Jatin's death is a personal loss to many whom he not only befriended but also endeared himself to through his gregarious demeanour and magnanimous attitude. He epitomised kindness, warmth and sincere concern for the well-being of everyone, irrespective of age, rank or gender. He was adored by the children of Digboi, whom he treated as his own.

His tenacity and perseverance at work stood him in good stead. He was a devoted husband to his wife, Kuki, and a doting father to their two sons. The death of his eldest son, Gunjan, a couple of years ago had shattered him. The subsequent news that he was suffering from the dreaded disease was yet another blow, not only to him and his family but also to his former colleagues and friends.

His tenacity, resilience and endurance helped him withstand the excruciating pain and rigours of treatment. A lesser mortal might have been psychologically devastated, but not the brave-hearted Jatin. With his indomitable spirit, he endured the prolonged and arduous treatment and fought until his last breath.

Personally, Jatin was a good friend over the years, and his death has come as a shock to me. We were bridge and tennis partners for a long time. After retiring as General Manager, he settled in Jorhat and became an active member of the Jorhat Tennis Club and the Jorhat Gymkhana Club. He was loved and adored by the members of both clubs. On the occasion of his Adya Shraddha today, October 19, I can only pray that his soul rests in peace.

–Nandan Saikia

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