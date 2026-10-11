Assam: Tributes Paid to Basanta Rajowar on His Fourth Death Anniversary

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The fourth death anniversary of Basanta Rajowar, a noted writer, social organiser, and award-winning headmaster, was observed on October 9 at Chakimukh Tom Tom Tala under the Nazira co-district, recalling his contributions to education, literature, culture, and social life.

The programme was held under the presidency of Barun Rajowar, President of the Chakimukh Tom Tom Tala branch of the Axam Xahitya Xabha.

Basanta Rajowar had served as a dedicated office-bearer of the All Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (ATTSA) and the Assam Tea Tribes Literary Sabha. He was also the former President of the Chakimukh Tom Tom Tala branch of the Axam Xahitya Xabha, former Secretary of the local Rupalim Samaj and the Chakimukh Sports Association, and a former Secretary of the Nazira Trimanch. He was honoured with the Best Teacher Award for his contribution to education.

The programme began in the morning with the lighting of a ceremonial lamp by Bitul Rajowar, President of the ATTSA Chakimukh sub-committee. In the afternoon, retired Principal of Chakimukh Higher Secondary School, Renu Gowala, paid floral tribute before the bust of the late Rajowar.

Gopal Baruah, Principal Acharya of Nazira Shankardev Vidya Niketan, attended as the chief memorial speaker, while Renu Gowala, Principal of Chakimukh Higher Secondary School, was present as the chief guest.

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