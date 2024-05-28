A prominent Social worker Bhuvaneshwari Devi passes away due to cardiac arrest

Guwahati: Bhuvaneshwari Devi, a prominent socio-religious figure from South Haibargaon, Nagaon, passed away at 1:09 pm on Monday after suffering a cardiac arrest at a hospital in Guwahati. She was approximately 81 years old at the time of her death. Bhuvaneshwari Devi was born in Petborha village of Nagaon and dedicated her life to religious and social works. She served as the president of the Women’s Group of the ‘South Haibargaon Nath Yogi Namghar’. She is survived by three sons, three daughters, many relatives, and countless admirers.

