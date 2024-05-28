Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad stages protest against price hike in Nagaon

NAGAON: Nagaon district body of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) staged a sit-in protest against the unbelievable increasing prices of essential commodities, lifesaving medicine as well as other petroleum products infront of the office of the District Commissioner, Nagaon on Monday.

Hundreds of agitators from the district unit of the organization participated in the stir and reverberated the air with various slogans against the government and sought immediate intervention of the state government to control the sky soaring prices of essential goods, lifesaving medicines and others. During the agitation, the protesters of the youth organization also criticized the government for being silent in the issues for long.

Pragjyotish Bonia and Debasish Das, the district president and secretary of the organization respectively said the role of the State government in this regard is very pitiable and mentioned that it has apparently proved how the State government is responsible for the middle class as well as the poor people. Following the strike, the agitators submitted a memorandum to the state Chief Minister through the District Commissioner and urged to initiate measures to control the ‘price hike’ in the state as early as possible, asserted in a press note here.

