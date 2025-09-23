A Tribute to a Neighbour

I called him the guitar man

Who just lived his life

Like his songs each one

A nugget of pain in joy

Reached out to all

Who have been blessed

Celebrating seasons

In the timeless realms

Of our subconscious

A quiet thinker he gave

Meaning in our mundane

Lives with music

Numbing the pain

Of our existence...

We danced to his melody

In the strangest of places

United in the colours

Of joyous innocence

At the birth of the sun

And the mystery of

Moons rising from

The unseen depths

Of seas he left a mark

A bright spot of red

Like the first kiss

In the temples of

Love in our barren

Souls he has left

Like a whisper…

Searching for the tragic

End of a beloved sibling

Taken by storms

He tried to control

Riding on Waves of despair

A contest he won

Shining like a beacon

Of hope his music

Will remain in eternity

This minstrel of hope

Lost in clouds only

Winds can sing for him

In remembrance

Of his time with us…

– Ranjan Choudhury

