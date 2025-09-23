A Tribute to a Neighbour

I called him the guitar man
Who just lived his life
Like his songs each one
A nugget of pain in joy
Reached out to all
Who have been blessed
Celebrating seasons
In the timeless realms
Of our subconscious
A quiet thinker he gave
Meaning in our mundane
Lives with music
Numbing the pain
Of our existence...
We danced to his melody
In the strangest of places
United in the colours
Of joyous innocence
At the birth of the sun
And the mystery of
Moons rising from
The unseen depths
Of seas he left a mark
A bright spot of red
Like the first kiss
In the temples of
Love in our barren
Souls he has left
Like a whisper…
Searching for the tragic
End of a beloved sibling
Taken by storms
He tried to control
Riding on Waves of despair
A contest he won
Shining like a beacon
Of hope his music
Will remain in eternity
This minstrel of hope
Lost in clouds only
Winds can sing for him
In remembrance
Of his time with us…
– Ranjan Choudhury
